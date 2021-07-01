FIL Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

FIL Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,289,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,030,653 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 2.05% of Western Digital worth $419,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,191,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,564,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,567,000 after purchasing an additional 513,523 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.62. 173,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,030. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

