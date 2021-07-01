FIL Ltd Sells 103,551 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FIL Ltd lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,661,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 103,551 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Verizon Communications worth $271,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $16,049,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160,924 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 24,310 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.27. The stock had a trading volume of 288,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,109,792. The stock has a market cap of $232.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.75 and a twelve month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

