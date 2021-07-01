FIL Ltd Sells 163,875 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,659,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,875 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 4.32% of BRP worth $317,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BRP during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOOO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.49. The company had a trading volume of 252 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,401. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.02. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. BRP’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.24%.

DOOO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.