FIL Ltd Sells 361,979 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

FIL Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,473,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 361,979 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $346,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.97. The stock had a trading volume of 151,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,712,031. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

