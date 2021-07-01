Financial Comparison: Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Axon Enterprise has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Axon Enterprise and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axon Enterprise -7.37% -6.05% -4.28% Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 17.99% 40.96% 32.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Axon Enterprise and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axon Enterprise 0 1 4 1 3.00 Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 0 1 1 0 2.50

Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus target price of $186.80, suggesting a potential upside of 5.66%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a consensus target price of $85.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.53%. Given Axon Enterprise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Axon Enterprise is more favorable than Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of Axon Enterprise shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Axon Enterprise shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axon Enterprise and Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axon Enterprise $681.00 million 16.79 -$1.72 million $0.11 1,607.27 Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $568.87 million 2.78 $90.40 million $5.09 17.68

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axon Enterprise. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axon Enterprise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Axon Enterprise beats Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges. It also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence digital evidence management software; Axon Records, a cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. In addition, the company offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. It sells its products through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts. The company also manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors principally to the commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturers' representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Southport, Connecticut.

