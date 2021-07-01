Financial Comparison: Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) & Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Sino Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group 10.83% 4.42% 1.41% Sino Land N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brixmor Property Group and Sino Land, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group 1 9 2 0 2.08 Sino Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus price target of $18.27, indicating a potential downside of 20.19%. Given Brixmor Property Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Brixmor Property Group is more favorable than Sino Land.

Dividends

Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Brixmor Property Group pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brixmor Property Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brixmor Property Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Land has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Sino Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group $1.05 billion 6.45 $121.17 million $1.47 15.57 Sino Land $759.46 million 16.15 $216.58 million N/A N/A

Sino Land has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brixmor Property Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Sino Land on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a land bank of approximately 22.3 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

