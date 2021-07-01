Financial Survey: Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) vs. Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Ecopetrol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ecopetrol and Cenovus Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $13.66 billion 2.20 $2.06 billion $0.28 52.21 Cenovus Energy $10.15 billion 1.90 -$1.78 billion ($1.59) -6.03

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Cenovus Energy. Cenovus Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecopetrol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ecopetrol and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 8.83% 3.66% 1.42% Cenovus Energy -1.76% -6.34% -3.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ecopetrol and Cenovus Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 1 1 3 0 2.40 Cenovus Energy 0 3 14 0 2.82

Ecopetrol currently has a consensus target price of $13.85, suggesting a potential downside of 5.27%. Cenovus Energy has a consensus target price of $10.52, suggesting a potential upside of 9.82%. Given Cenovus Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Risk & Volatility

Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its stock price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats Cenovus Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 9,127 kilometers of crude oil and multi-purpose pipelines. In addition, the company manufactures and commercializes polypropylene resins, compounds, and masterbatches; and offers refined and petrochemical products, and biofuels, as well as industrial service sales to customers. It has operations in Colombia, the United States, Asia, Central America and the Caribbean, Europe, South America, and internationally. Ecopetrol S.A. has a strategic alliance with Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de PetrÃ³leos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was incorporated in 1948 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. Its bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development. The Conventional segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, as well as various interests in natural gas processing facilities. The Refining and Marketing segment transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. This segment owns a 50% ownership in Wood River and Borger refineries located in the United States; and owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

