Financial Survey: Perpetua Resources (PPTA) vs. Its Peers

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ: PPTA) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Perpetua Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perpetua Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A -$220.63 million -7.53 Perpetua Resources Competitors $1.52 billion $190.36 million 4.83

Perpetua Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A Perpetua Resources Competitors 270.76% -296.33% -1.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Perpetua Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perpetua Resources Competitors 730 3277 3486 104 2.39

Perpetua Resources currently has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 54.11%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 50.79%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

