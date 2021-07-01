FintruX Network Price Hits $0.0113 on Top Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $1,780.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FTX is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

