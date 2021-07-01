First Manhattan Co. Cuts Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $18,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.45. 11,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,623. The stock has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.40. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.31.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

