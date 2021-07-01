First Manhattan Co. Cuts Stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 1.17% of Middlesex Water worth $16,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Middlesex Water by 4.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 191.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Middlesex Water by 435.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 36,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $25,851.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $213,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $325,351. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MSEX stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.24. The company had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.31. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSEX. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

