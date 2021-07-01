First Manhattan Co. Has $31.51 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.26% of Graco worth $31,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Graco by 4.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Graco by 0.8% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Graco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NYSE:GGG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.83. The stock had a trading volume of 747 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,018. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.23 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

