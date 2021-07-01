First Manhattan Co. Purchases 14,755 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.23% of Douglas Emmett worth $12,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $172,301,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at $45,280,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after buying an additional 1,444,524 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $43,960,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,606,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,841 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $36.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.31.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

