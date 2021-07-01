First Manhattan Co. Sells 1,050 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First Manhattan Co. cut its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 16,133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,591,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,698,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,622,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,882,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,595,000 after buying an additional 1,407,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,564,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,553,000 after purchasing an additional 958,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $86.91. The company had a trading volume of 26,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.20. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

