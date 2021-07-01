First Manhattan Co. Sells 14,618 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 451,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,618 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $14,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 479,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,395,633.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,459,050. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VBTX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,689. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.59%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

