First Manhattan Co. Sells 883 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,890 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.25. The company had a trading volume of 358,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,781,076. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

