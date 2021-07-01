First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 964 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,166 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $57,444,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,375,000 after purchasing an additional 515,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,212,000 after purchasing an additional 314,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth $18,670,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $75.63 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.66.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

