First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $442,000 Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,588,000 after purchasing an additional 32,682 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,830,000 after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,920,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $529.49 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $538.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $497.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

