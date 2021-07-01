First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,536 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

