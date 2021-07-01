First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in KBR were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $6,349,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at about $804,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.92. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $42.71.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

