First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $126.93 on Thursday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.92.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total value of $227,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,660,430.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $225,536.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,667,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,732 shares of company stock worth $6,273,371 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

