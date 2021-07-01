First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 463 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in UGI were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in UGI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in UGI by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI opened at $46.31 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.