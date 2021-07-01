First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of FXNC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277. First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $97.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89.

Get First National alerts:

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter. First National had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned 1.93% of First National worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.92% of the company’s stock.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.