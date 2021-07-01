First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the May 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $54.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.67. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROBT. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,953,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,875,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,254,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,426,000.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.