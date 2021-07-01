First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Up 85.8% in June

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,100 shares, a growth of 85.8% from the May 31st total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 489,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.67. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.56 and a twelve month high of $47.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

