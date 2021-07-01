First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Up 373.2% in June

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 373.2% from the May 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRR opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $43.06.

