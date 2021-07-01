First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the May 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 382.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,548 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 167,674 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 51.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 53,199 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 121,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 52,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $159,000.

Shares of FGB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,261. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

