FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock Position Increased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in FirstCash by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in FirstCash by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FCFS. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of FCFS opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $84.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

