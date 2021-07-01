Flow Price Reaches $9.35 on Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Flow has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $396.72 million and $39.33 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.35 or 0.00027742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00045713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00138799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00169513 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,859.50 or 1.00461223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

