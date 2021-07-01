Flowchain (FLC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $79,806.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $10,690.88 and $79,806.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flowchain has traded down 50.4% against the dollar. One Flowchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00053701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00019073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.74 or 0.00717100 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.99 or 0.07804208 BTC.

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

