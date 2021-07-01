Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 2,400 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 53.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 84,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter.

SDY opened at $122.28 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $87.62 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.55.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

