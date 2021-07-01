Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,816 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $107.03 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $206.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.