Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,223 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 136,216 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $906,005,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 741.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $56.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $226.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

