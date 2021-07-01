Flputnam Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 781,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,790,000 after purchasing an additional 58,878 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,360,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $122.28 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $87.62 and a 12 month high of $128.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.55.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

