Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $5.73 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY opened at $491.01 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $314.48 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $494.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.