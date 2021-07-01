Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,119,000 after purchasing an additional 463,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,851,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,995,000 after buying an additional 688,506 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,077,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,660,000 after buying an additional 514,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Mizuho raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.