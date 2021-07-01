Flputnam Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,136,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in CBRE Group by 2,286.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 22,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $85.73 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $90.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

