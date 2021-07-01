Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,082 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $2,511,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.9% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

IBM opened at $146.59 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $130.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

