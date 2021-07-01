Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $139,780,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $95,832,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $28,791,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $22,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $94.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In related news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,661,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.