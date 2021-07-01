Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 387 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

SCHF stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $40.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

