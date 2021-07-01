Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLUIF. HSBC downgraded shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fluidra from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLUIF opened at $40.82 on Friday. Fluidra has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

