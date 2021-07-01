Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $104.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

PDYPY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC raised Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of PDYPY opened at $90.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.33.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flutter Entertainment (PDYPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.