Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Raised to $16.00 at UBS Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

F stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 228,538 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 91,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 22,527 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 84,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

