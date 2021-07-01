Fort L.P. Acquires 1,960 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Fort L.P. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

NYSE PKI opened at $154.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.54 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.