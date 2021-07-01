Fort L.P. Buys 42 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $585.64 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.29 and a 12 month high of $592.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.86.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

