Fort L.P. Buys 862 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 845,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,690,000 after purchasing an additional 229,565 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 55,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $81.35 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.32.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.