Fort L.P. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,863,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 122,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HLF stock opened at $52.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.96. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Herbalife Nutrition currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

