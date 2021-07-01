Fort L.P. Purchases 1,412 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fort L.P. lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,693,000 after buying an additional 48,198 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after purchasing an additional 775,186 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,567,000 after purchasing an additional 696,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TER opened at $133.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.49. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

