Fort L.P. Sells 75 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fort L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $395.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $300.75 and a 52 week high of $400.47. The company has a market cap of $174.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $381.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.