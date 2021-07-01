Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, (FBRC) assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.93. 7,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,260. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.30.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Forte Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.